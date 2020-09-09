The CPL 2020 finale is tomorrow, and will see the undefeated Trinibago Knight Riders facing off against while the St. Lucia Zouks.

Donna Hrinak, former US ambassador and Boeing VP, joins the Group to lead government affairs and communications MIAMI, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ – Donna Hrinak is joining Royal Caribbean Group as Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs. Hrinak, former Corporate Vice President, The Boeing Company and President, Boeing Canada, […]