Cuban models were this week styled to look like porcelaine figures during the opening of an exposition of German Meissen porcelaine, in the Museo de Artes Decorativas, on May 18, 2022 in Havana, Cuba. The show with fashion designed by German designer label Cris Cris, by Christiane Krämer, and exhibition of the porcelaine came as Cuba celebrated the International Museum Day. (Photo by Sven Creutzmann/Mambo photo/Getty Images)

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 20, 2022: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending May 20, 2022:

Sandals Resort Was In The News Again This Week After A Woman Took To Tik Tok To Claim She Was Charged Over $1,300 for two massages. The post has garnered over 1,7 million views. Sandals Has responded that The couple have received a refund. The news comes In The Same Week when the Family of Three Americans Who Died In The Bahamas At A Sandals REsort Called For an independent autopsy.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) added Antigua and Barbuda Monday to its list of high-risk travel destinations for COVID-19.

The US CDC is warning against non-essential travel to Haiti – not due to violence or crime, but due to rabies in dogs there.

The U.S. will allow charter and commercial flights to Return To airports outside Havana, Cuba. A senior administration official also said this week that the U.S. will reinstate educational travel in groups under a general license but that it is not reinstating individual “people-to-people” educational travel.

Jamaica is reportedly in its fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The country’s health minister said this new wave began on April 20th and has pushed the number of infections since the pandemic began to 133,250.

Grenada has lifted its travel restrictions and protocols. Visitors are now free to enter and exit the state of Grenada without having to be tested or quarantined.

Seabourn, the ultra-luxury ocean and expedition cruise line, is set to explore extraordinary worlds of natural beauty of the Caribbean on a 14-day Leeward Island Jewels and a 16-day Antillean Island Holiday voyage departing Miami on November 7 and December 19, respectively.

And Cleveland Brown’s star, Deshaun Watson, is at Atlantis in the Bahamas with his Browns offensive teammates. Watson chartered a private jet for about 30 of his offense teammates to the luxury resort in Nassau for three or four days of workouts and team bonding, a source told cleveland.com.