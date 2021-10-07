John Legend, seen here at the 74th Annual Tony Awards at Winter Garden Theatre on September 26, 2021 in New York City, will perform in the Bahamas this November. (Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 8, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Oct. 8, 2021:

Grammy award-winning musician John Legend Is Coming To The Caribbean Next Month. He will perform at Taste of SLS Baha Mar on November 5, 2021 In The Bahamas.

The U.S. is now warning against travel to nearly a dozen Caribbean countries as it added Barbados to its “Do Not Travel’ list of nations This Week.

Saint Bart’s And The Dominican Republic Are The Only Caribbean Countries That Have Been Given The Level 2 or Moderate Levels OF COVID-19 Stamp By The CDC.

Air Canada has resumed flight to Saint Lucia, signaling the reopening the island’s fourth largest international source market.

United Airlines Has introduced new nonstop Saturday service to Nassau, Bahamas from Cleveland Hopkins International Airport beginning December 18, 2021. Flights are available to book Now.

Escape to Grand Bahama Island and save up to 40% when staying at Lighthouse Pointe at Grand Lucayan Resort. Travel window is now through October 31, 2021. See more at https://www.grandlucayan.com/specials/

And thinking of cruising Again? Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines will begin ship visits to Jamaica from Nov. 11th while Carnival Cruise Lines return from this month. Passengers must be fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 72 hours prior to sailing.