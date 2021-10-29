Anguilla’s vaccine only travel rule comes into effect on Nov. 1st.

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Oct. 29, 2021: Here are the top stories making Caribbean travel news in 60 seconds for this week ending Oct. 29, 2021:

The UK is Set To remove Haiti And The Dominican Republic From Its Red List Come Nov. 1st.

All visitors 18 years and older must be fully vaccinated to enter Anguilla come Nov. 1st. Travelers must also apply for Entry Permission ativisitanguilla.com. The application for entry will include an arrival testing fee of US$50 per person.

Canadians are being warned to avoid non-essential travel to Haiti due to the potential for civil unrest throughout the country and spike in kidnappings in recent months in Port-au-Prince.

Currently, Barbados is waiving the need for a second COVID-19 PCR test on arrival there if a traveler is fully vaccinated with a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test result.

American Airlines will resume flights from Miami to Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe on Nov. 6th. Travelers must provide a negative test within 72 hours before arrival and proof of vaccination.

Canadians travelling to Jamaica will now benefit from more accessible and affordable PCR testing services while in the destination. Jamaican officials have partnered with two private laboratories on the island to provide Canadian residents returning home with access to seamless in-hotel PCR tests at a discounted rate.

And come Nov. 8th, all Caribbean nationals and all international travelers flying or arriving at a US Port must be vaccinated.