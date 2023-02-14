Black Immigrant Daily News

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 20, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Canada is still warning nationals against all travel to Haiti due to the threat posed by kidnappings, gang violence and the potential for civil unrest throughout the country.

Beginning May 5, JetBlue will launch daily flights from New York’s LaGuardia Airport to Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport. On June 15, JetBlue will also launch flights from Newark to Aruba’s Queen Beatrix International Airport and on July 15, JetBlue will offer flights from Newark International Airport to Montego Bay, Jamaica’s Sangster International Airport.

JetBlue will also resume nonstop flights to Guadeloupe’s Pointe-à-Pitre International Airport from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport beginning November 5.

Meanwhile, United Airlines will launch flights from Newark to Bermuda in March 2023.

Here Are A few Hotel Deals This Week You Can’t Miss…

Travel from Houston to San Juan, Puerto Rico and stay five nights at the Hotel Nest for just $738 if you book now on Expedia.

Fly from Fort Lauderdale and stay at the All Inclusive Iberostar Punta Cana from April 2-6th for just $1,118 if you book on Funjet. Book now.

And Cheap Caribbean has a 3 night hotel and flight deal from Fort Lauderdale at the Riu Republica – All Inclusive in the DR for $733 for travel in May. Book now.

NewsAmericasNow.com