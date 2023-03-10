News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. May 10, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and deals this week in 60 seconds.

Starting Oct. 7, Southwest Airlines will launch seasonal service on Saturdays between Kansas City and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Royal Caribbean International has launched a search for iconic artistry to bring the Caribbean spirit to life on the iconic canvas that is the world’s best family vacation, Icon of the Seas. Caribbean local artists can send their submissions starting today and through April 4 to https://www.royalcaribbeangroup.com/artist-discovery-program/

The World Travel Awards (WTA) heads to Saint Lucia this August 26th for its Caribbean & The Americas Gala Ceremony 2023 at Sandals Grande St. Lucian.

Get ready for the Second Annual Anguilla Culinary Experience (ACE), from Wednesday, May 3rd through Saturday, May 6th, 2023. The festival brings together talented chefs from Anguilla and around the world with food-loving guests at Anguilla’s world-class resorts, luxury villas and bespoke restaurants.

The countdown is one to the 25th St. Kitts Music Festival from 22-24 June 2023 that will feature talent like Chronixx, Koffee, Govana, Skillibeng, Air Supply, Valiant, Patrice Roberts, Skinny Fabulous, Byron Messiah, and GrandMasters Band.

Come March 16th, interCaribbean Airways will upgauge its aircraft from a 30-seater Embraer 120 plane to the larger and more modern ATR- 42 with 48 seats, on its Grenada to Barbados route.

This week’s deal is Four nights In Jamaica at the Ocean Coral Spring – All Inclusive in the Montego Bay Airport & Trelawny area. Fly from Fort Lauderdale on spirit Airlines between May 7-11th for US $776 per person. Book on CheapCaribbean.com HERE

And Fly from Fort Lauderdale, Fl between May 7-10th to the Dominican Republic and stay at the Bahia Principe Grand Bavaro All Inclusive for USD 538 per person. Book on CheapCaribbean.com HERE