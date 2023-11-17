Caribbean Travel News & New Year Cruise Deals

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Dec. 14, 2023: Here are the top Caribbean travel news and New Year Cruise deals this week in 60 seconds.

If Cruising is on your bucket list for the New Year, now is a good time to grab these deals. New Year Cruise deals are here:

Grab an 11-night cruise deal to the Southern Caribbean from Fort Lauderdale, FL on Jan 8th to 19th starting at just US$900. Book at https://www.celebritycruises.com/itinerary-details/11-night-southern-caribbean-from-fort-lauderdale-florida?packageID=BY11D070&sDT=2024-01-08&cCD=CO&contentPromotionId=promotion-217

Of if the Western Caribbean is more your thrill, then grab this deal from Jan. 11th to 15th, from Fort Lauderdale , FL, starting under US $500. Book at https://www.celebritycruises.com/itinerary-details/4-night-western-caribbean-from-fort-lauderdale-florida?packageID=SI04W151&sDT=2024-01-11&cCD=CO&contentPromotionId=promotion-217

For less than USD 300 you can cruise from Miami to Nassau and Cozumel from Jan. 13-18th. Book now at https://www.celebritycruises.com/itinerary-details/5-night-bahamas-and-mexico-from-miami-florida?packageID=SM05S154&sDT=2024-01-13&cCD=CO&contentPromotionId=promotion-217

Or cruise last minute from Dec. 17th to the 23rd from Fort Lauderdale to Cayman, The Bahamas and Mexico for USD 1,200. Book now https://www.celebritycruises.com/itinerary-details/6-night-bahamas-grand-cayman-and-mexico-from-fort-lauderdale-florida?packageID=RF06W175&sDT=2023-12-17&cCD=CO&contentPromotionId=promotion-217

Meanwhile, Get Ready For Blue Diamond Resorts’ Hideaway at Royalton Blue Waters, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Adults Only Resort in Montego Bay, Jamaica.