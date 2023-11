Ahead of the inaugural CARICOM – Saudi Arabia summit, Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said that CARICOM is building a strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister was speaking following a meeting with the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development Sultan Al-Marshad in Riyadh.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/SAUDI3.mp3

Photo credit: Shevrell McMillan