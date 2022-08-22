CARICOM leaders meet to discuss socio- economic issues of Haiti

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves was among CARICOM leaders meeting in a special session on Saturday, to discuss the situation in Haiti, where crime and political instability are seriously affecting the socio-economic development of the country.

The Prime Minister said the meeting provided the regional leaders with an opportunity to discuss and update the Haitian Prime Minister Dr. Ariel Henry, on the decisions taken during the CARICOM summit in Suriname last month.

The meeting was held during the second regional Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, held in Trinidad and Tobago on the weekend.

Dr. Gonsalves said that while a decision has been taken for a CARICOM-led technical mission to visit Haiti for talks with all the stakeholders there, no date has yet been finalized, even as Prime Minister Henry reiterated that he “wants CARICOM to be very much involved”.

The Prime Minister said plans are also being formulated for a meeting to be held in The Bahamas that would follow the technical mission’s visit.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Minister of Agriculture Saboto Ceasar attended the three-day Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, which focused on raising awareness of the importance of food security in the region.