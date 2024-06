Six contestants are vying for the Miss SVG 2024 title during the pageant slated for October 5th.

The contestants were unveiled on Saturday night at an event held at the La Vue Boutique Hotel held by the Beauty Shows Committee of the Carnival Development Corporation – CDC.

Donnie Collins tells us more in today’s Carnival Update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/MISS-SVG-PAAGEANT-REPORT.mp3