The Yolou Pan Movement (YPM) says it is a great time for Steel Orchestras in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This statement was made by President of the Youlou Pan Movement, Rodney Small during an interview with NBC News as the Vincy Mas 2024 activities continue.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Carnival update.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/GREAT-TIME-FOR-PAN-REPORT.mp3