Case against fraud accused DPP adjourned

Embattled Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Anthony Armstrong will have to wait three more weeks to take another shot at having his fraud case dismissed in a Jamaican court.

Armstrong’s lawyer was to make a second attempt to have the case thrown out in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday but the hearing was adjourned to January 26.

Jamaican-born Armstrong was arrested in November and slapped with fraud charges stemming from the apparent sale of three properties in St Andrew, Jamaica, between 1999 and 2002 without the consent of the then imprisoned owner.

He is charged alongside the complainant’s cousin, Shelly Peart-Campbell.

According to reports, Armstrong was assisting with the sale of properties on behalf of the complainant, Michael Adams, who was his client at the time. However, Adams was later incarcerated in the United States.

Armstrong’s attorney Hugh Wildman maintains that when the three properties were sold, the proceeds were paid to Adams’ father who was authorised to act as the agent while Adams was in jail.

Wildman also submitted that it was Peart-Campbell who sold all three apartments.

Last month, Armstrong appeared before Judge Venise Blackstock Murray where Wildman made submissions to the court asking for the charges to be thrown out, citing abuse of process and lack of evidence.

He also claimed Armstrong did not know Adams was in prison when the sales went through and was merely helping out Adams’ relatives by carrying out the legalities on a pro bono basis.

However, the defence team was not successful.

The team did not hang up their hats though; they instead prepared to make another submission on Thursday.

But the team now has more time to prepare despite being anxious to proceed since the court heard that the statements on the case bundle were not in chronological order as required.

Moreover, it was revealed that two new statements are yet to be copied and served on the defence.

The defence team was not pleased with the delay.

SOURCE: Observer

