Cayman Airways plane temporarily disabled on runway Loop Cayman Islands

Cayman Airways said that yesterday evening (January 20, 2023) Cayman Airways Express flight KX4426 from Little Cayman experienced a tire deflation on landing in Grand Cayman and was temporarily disabled on the runway.

Cayman Airways confirmed that the Cayman Airways maintenance team quickly changed the tire and the aircraft continued to the gate within 25 minutes of landing.

During the brief repair, the runway was unable to be used, causing one inbound flight to delay landing and one outbound flight to delay take off.

No other operations were affected.

