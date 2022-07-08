CDC Chairman satisfied with Vincymas 2022 despite challenges

·1 min read
Home
Local News
CDC Chairman satisfied with Vincymas 2022 despite challenges
The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC,  Ricardo Adams is satisfied with the staging of the 2022 edition of Vincy Mas, despite the challenges which had to be addressed this year.

Mr. Adams was reflecting on the just-concluded celebrations, during the Round Table Talk programme last night.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/CARNIVAL-CHALLENGE.mp3

Mr. Adams said the Covid 19 Pandemic created some uncertainty this year, and this resulted in late planning.

See also

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/CARNIVAL-CHALLENGE-1.mp3