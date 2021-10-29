CDC continues to be involved in numerous activities for independence

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) is currently involved in a number of activities which are being held as part of the national program to observe this country 42nd anniversary of Independence.

Marketing and Development Officer at the CDC, Esworth “Ezzie” Roberts told NBC News the CDC was involved in the Pan in the Gard-nou program which was hosted by R.S Productions at the Botanic Gardens on Independence Day.

Mr. Roberts said the CDC will be hosting a documentary tomorrow, dubbed: It Strike Again 79/21.

Mr. Roberts said tomorrow’s documentary will be aired on VC3, SVG TV, IK TV and a number of Social Media pages at 9pm.