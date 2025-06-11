CDC gives Carnival goers more hours and days to party for Vincymas 2025 

CEO of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) (left) and a One News SVG photograph of a masquerader having fun on Carnival Tuesday.

By Admin. Updated 7:59 a.m., Wednesday, June 11, 2025, Atlantic Standard Time (GMT-4).

Rodney Small, CEO of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), has announced several key changes for Vincy Mas 2025, including extended hours for major days and events of the national festival, which runs from 27 June to 8 July.

Mr Small revealed that bands on the road for Carnival Monday will now be allowed to perform until midnight, while Carnival Tuesday celebrations will be extended by one hour, concluding at 10 pm.

He also announced that street bars will have extended opening hours, operating around the clock for the duration of the festival.

“These extensions were made following consultations and meetings with the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force,” Mr Small stated.

Appointed CEO of Carnival’s governing body in March 2025, Mr Small also mentioned several other changes, including an extension of Vincy Mas to Sunday, 13 July.

The festival will also feature “Bacchanal Bay”, marking the return of the Soca Monarch semifinals, which will be held at the ET Joshua Tarmac. Approximately 40 artists are expected to compete in the event. “It’s going to be a beach, cooler fete kind of activity, beginning at 2 pm,” Mr Small said.

“Rum and Rhythm” will replace “Fantastic Friday”, signalling the start of the 10-day festival. “It’s going to be very hip, very cool. We’re going to have multiple bars, fireworks, and elements of traditional mas,” Mr Small added.

The Calypso semifinals, dubbed “An Evening with the Legends”, will take place at the Cruise Ship Terminal.

Regarding J’ouvert, Mr Small explained that from 2 am to 6 am, the event will feature the traditional elements of J’ouvert, with bands taking to the road from 6 am onwards.

The CEO emphasised that the CDC and private promoters are collaborating closely to ensure a successful Vincy Mas 2025.

“The CDC is not in the business of banning any private promoter event. We have been working very closely with private promoters and have established great partnerships going into Vincy Mas,” Mr Small said.

This information was sourced from the Agency for Public Information and a press conference streamed by VC3 Television.

