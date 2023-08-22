CDC’s Annual Prize-Giving Ceremony was held last night

The winners of the various competitions held during Vincy Mas 2023 were presented with their prizes last night.

The trophies, awards and cash prizes were distributed by the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC during its Annual Prize-Giving Ceremony at the Murray Heights Hotel.

Addressing the ceremony, Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC Ricardo Adams congratulated the winners in the various categories.

Mr. Adams said there were a number of positive developments this year, especially in relation to Mas

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/ADAMS-CEREMONY.mp3

Mr. Adams said another positive development was the strong Police presence during this year’s festival.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/ADAMS-CEREMONY-1.mp3

Meanwhile, the increase in visitor arrivals during the Carnival Season is being seen as an indication of the success of the Festival this year.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James spoke on the issue, during last night’s ceremony.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/JAMES-CEREMONY-2.mp3

Minister James noted that private promoters also contributed to the success of the festival.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/JAMES-CEREMONY-1-1.mp3

And Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has again put forward a suggestion for another cultural event in October

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/OCTOBER-EVENT-1.mp3

Photo credit: VincyMas Facebook