CED prepares to host a training program that focuses on Digital Transformation for operators of small businesses

The Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) Incorporated is preparing to host a major training program focused on Digital Transformation for operators of small businesses, next Monday August 22nd.

Training and Education Co-ordinator at the CED, Keisha Phillips told NBC News the workshop forms part of a project funded by the Organization of American States (OAS), which is aimed at accelerating the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME’s) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/DIGITAL1.mp3

Miss Phillips said twenty-one operators of small businesses will participate in the Digital Transformation workshop next week.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/DIGITAL2.mp3