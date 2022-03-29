Celebrations to mark the 21st anniversary in Government for the Unity Labour Part culminated last night – NBC SVG

Celebrations to mark the 21st anniversary in Government for the Unity Labour Party, ULP culminated last night with a final virtual showcase.

The highlight of last night’s activity was a special address by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, broadcast on social media.

During his presentation, the Prime Minister said the ULP, has made tremendous progress over the past 21 years, since taking office on March 28th 2001.

Dr. Gonsalves quoted from a presentation which he made several years ago, explaining how the Unity Labour Party was conceived, and why it has been able to function efficiently over the years.