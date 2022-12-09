Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors double Champions of this Year’s Primary and Secondary Schools netball

Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors are double crowned Champions of this Year’s Primary and Secondary Schools netball.

In yesterday’s Finals at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose, Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors clinched the Junior Division Title with an exciting 24-23 victory over Georgetown Secondary School Lady Gladiators.

They then defeated Girls High School 43-26 to also take the Senior Division Title.

Earlier yesterday, Fancy Government School outplayed Richland Park Government School 23-3 to win the Primary Schools Championship.

Kaylon Lewis of Fancy Government School was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the Primary Schools Final. That Award in the Secondary Schools Junior Championship went to Akayla Bllugh of Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors, whose Jomeilia Alexander also walked away with the MVP Title in the Secondary Schools Senior Championship.