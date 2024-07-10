CEO of VINLEC says they will try to continue to deliver Diesel fuel to Union Island

Chief Executive Officer at St Vincent Electricity Services Ltd (VINLEC) Dr Vaugh Lewis says VINLEC will continue to try to deliver diesel fuel to Union Island.

Dr Lewis while providing an update on electricity restoration across the country on raid yesterday says the diesel fuel will be used to power the generator at the Union Island Hospital and other facilities that need it.

He also says VINLEC will assist with the temporary installation of generators as well finding an installing solar street lights.

