Chairman of the Carnival Development Ricky Adams said were it not for the demonstrated resilience, strength and commitment to the culture of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Vincy Mas 2024, would have been lost.

He made the statement during last evening’s prize giving ceremony for winners of the various competitions.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/RICKY.mp3

Photo credit: VC3