Chaney Jones Profess Love For Kanye West On His 45th Birthday Amid Split Rumors

Chaney Jones is celebrating the love of her life’s 45th birthday as she shared a sweet tribute to Kanye West on his big day.

Just a day before, there were rumors that Kanye West and Chaney Jones had called it quits on the heights of him being seen out at the movies with another influencer named Monica Corgan. He and Corgan were out enjoying a viewing of Top Gun.

Chaney Jones, however, released a tribute to West as she declared her love for the billionaire rapper.

The video, which was originally shared on her Tik Tok account, was also shared on her Instagram Story and featured several moments of the two of them, which included game and restaurant dates, and city walks.

“Happy Birthday baby I love youuuuu,” Jones captioned the video.

Jones and West have been very quiet since returning from their long trip to Japan last month.

The 24-year-old model model latest post might be her indirect reaction to the rumors that have been swirling that she and Kanye broke up after dating for about three months. Her actions of purging Kanye from her Instagram account have also caused speculations that things have broken down between the rapper and his young girlfriend.

TMZ first broke the news that the two had split following the trip to Japan. Kanye has not addressed the rumor, but he was seen with Corgan over the weekend sparking more speculation that he has moved on to another woman.

Kanye West and Jones began dating in February, merely days after he broke up with actress Julia Fox. Things appeared to get serious while on their trip to Japan as Jones revealed that she had tattooed the rapper’s name on her wrist.

Chaney Jones / IG

Before Fox, Kanye was dating an unknown woman model named Vinetria, who was seen out and about with him and reportedly lived with him.

As he is enjoying his dating life, Kanye and his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, are still in the middle of their divorce proceedings. Kardashian was granted a bifurcated divorce, but the matter of assets and custody of their children remain for the court to decide.

It would appear that all is still not well with the former KimYe couple as Kanye recently addressed his feelings about adjusting to the custody arrangements noting that he felt like he was “borrowing” his children when it was time to see them.