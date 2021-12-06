Changes can be expected within the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in the new year

Some changes are expected to take place in the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in the New Year, as efforts continue to enhance efficiency.

That’s the word from Agriculture Minister Saboto Caesar, who highlighted some of these changes, during a virtual budget consultation for Farmers, broadcast on NBC Radio last week.

Minister Caesar said adjustments have to be made to ensure that the Ministry remains effective and relevant.

He noted that external developments have affected the banana industry.

Minister Caesar said the Ministry of Agriculture would placing greater emphasis on Diversification in the New Year.