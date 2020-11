(Candid Conversations with a Vincy) By A Candid Observer Scenario #1: Mr. F goes into a church and a dynamic and charismatic preacher blessed with the gift of speaking (not in tongues) eloquently p…

A 34-year-old lawyer will be the only woman in Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves’ Cabinet when she is appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs come Nov. 30. On Wednesday, Gonsalv…