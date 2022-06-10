Charly Black Party With Its Dia In “Sunday To Sunday” Video Prod. By Crawba Genius

Charly Black new song with Its Dia, “Sunday to Sunday,” is among the top 5 Best New Songs on iTunes Reggae.

According to well-known producer Crawba Genius, the song is the epitome of his creative element, where he passionately blends a fusion of music to bring “Sunday to Sunday” alive.

The hit song was originally released on the “Dig Road Riddim” that topped charts worldwide and generated some massive streams. He now adds the talented Bahamian Princess Its Dia.

According to Crawba, her sweet and melodious vocals and international style adds to and lift the tracks algorithm, while Black’s fire lyrics on “Sunday to Sunday” “portray a pop dancehall type of vibes which is definitely deemed a club banger.”

Crawba shared that he has high expectations for the song.

“Charly Black is a multi-talented artiste who always delivers when it comes to fire tracks. Him have an authentic dancehall style and club banger type of vibes while on the flip side Its Dia is more pop, R&B, rap. When we put the vocals together it worked well on the track and brings an international flavour, but still we wanted to keep the Caribbean flavour,” Crawba Genius told Urban Islandz.

The track was released on June 3 and already has social media going crazy with it being among the lineup for summer song of the year. “Sunday to Sunday, produced by Crawba Production and Channel 17 records.

While it’s his first time working with Its Dia, whose real name is Fredia Majorie Major, the producer is well-known as a producer for Charly Black. Among the songs he has produced for the Trelawny deejay is his conscious track “Domestic Violence,” the recently released “Better Must Come,” “Wining Vixen,” and “SYM.”