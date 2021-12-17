Chelsea and Everton Draw 1-1 – NBC SVG

Chelsea missed a chance to move two points behind English Premier League leaders, Manchester City as a depleted Everton team earned a 1-1 draw yesterday.

Midfielder, Mason Mount gave Chelsea the lead in the 70th minute with a calm finish after receiving a pass from Reece James.

But Everton equalised four minutes later when 19-year-old defender, Jarrad Branthwaite, in his first league appearance of the season, converted at the back post after Anthony Gordon’s free-kick.