Chelsea defeats Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 – NBC SVG

Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the first leg of the English Football League Cup semi-final at Wembley, London yesterday.

Kai Havertz gave Chelsea an early lead when he ran onto Marcos Alonso’s through pass and hit home converted.

Chelsea’s second goal was a comedy own goal as Japhet Tanganga headed the ball into team-mate Ben Davies’ shoulder and it flew into the net.

Romelu Lukaku, back in the team after a one-game exile for comments he made in an interview, had several chances and headed wide from close range.

Tottenham Hotspur, who changed to a back four after a torrid first half, had to wait until the 50th minute for a shot to goal, but Harry Kane’s free-kick was saved.

The chances continued to come for Chelsea with goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris saving shots from Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Liverpool and Arsenal will meet in the other semi-final with their games on 13th and 20th January after the first leg was rearranged because of COVID-19 cases in the Liverpool squad.