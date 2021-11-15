Chelsea Women beat Manchester City Women

Reigning Women’s Super League champions, Chelsea moved to within a point of leaders Arsenal with a dominant 4-0 victory over Manchester City Women at Manchester yesterday.

Chelsea Women opened the scoring in the first minute when Jessie Fleming pounced on a defensive mistake to score. They got a second goal just before half-time when they broke quickly before Sam Kerr converted home from Fran Kirby pass.

Kirby then curled in after the break before Magdalena Eriksson headed home.

It was an impressive victory for Chelsea Women, who have now won six Women’s Super League matches in a row since losing their opening game to Arsenal.

For Manchester City it was a third home defeat of the season and another heavy loss. They were beaten 5-0 by Arsenal earlier in the season.