Chelsea Women defeated Arsenal Women 3-0 at Wembley, London yesterday in a dominant display in the delayed final to last season’s FA Women’s Cup to win their first domestic treble.

Chelsea Women who also won the Women’s Super League title and League Cup last season, were deserved winners in front of 40,942 fans on the 50th anniversary of the competition.

Fran Kirby scored in the 3rd minute. She capitalised on a mistake in Arsenal’s defence, and Sam Kerr scored in the 57th and 77th minutes to seal Chelsea Women’s victory.