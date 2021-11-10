Chelsea Women defeats Swiss champions

Chelsea Women delivered a relentless performance to defeat Swiss champions, Servette Women 7-0 in emphatic style in the Women’s Champions League Group A in Switzerland yesterday.

Chelsea Women who led 6-0 at half-time, showed the gap in quality between the teams with impressive attacking play.

The victory takes Chelsea Women, last season’s runners-up to the top of their group before Wolfsburg Women and Juventus Women played to a 2-2 draw later yesterday.