Chicago Bulls defeats Indiana Pacers – NBC SVG

DeMar DeRozan scored a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give Chicago Bulls a 108-106 win over Indiana Pacers in the NBA.

DeRozan top-scored for Chicago Bulls with 28 points, while Coby White added 24 and Nikola Vucevic made his fourth straight double-double in a game in which the lead changed hands 12 times.

Victory extended Chicago Bulls’ winning run to six games. They are leading in the Eastern Conference. Indiana Pacers, who had six players missing through COVID-19 protocols, have now lost three matches in a row.

LeBron James scored 43 points and added 14 rebounds the day after his 37th birthday to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 139-106 defeat of the Portland Trail Blazers.

James reached double figures in points with less than six minutes played, and recorded a double-double in the first half.

Team-mate Russell Westbrook posted a triple-double, 15 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, while Ben McLemore came off the bench to lead Portland Trail Blazers with 28 points.

Boston Celtics beat the Phoenix Suns 123-108, while Trae Young made 35 points and 11 assists as the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 16-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 121-118.

Six Miami Heat players reached double figures as they held off the Houston Rockets 120-110 for a fifth consecutive win, and the Memphis Grizzlies made it four in a row with a 118-105 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Donovan Mitchell returned from a two-game absence through injury to score a season-high 39 points as the Utah Jazz beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 120-108.

Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 112-96, Toronto Raptors overcame Los Angeles Clippers 116-108, and Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the New York Knicks 95-80.