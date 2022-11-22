Chicago Bulls puts an end to the Boston Celtics 9 game winning streak

Boston Celtics’ nine-game NBA winning streak was ended last night by a 1321-107 defeat at the hands of Chicago Bulls.

DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points, and Zach LaVine added 22 at the United Centre in Chicago as Chicago Bulls ended a four-game losing run.

Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum scored 28 points. He also had 11 rebounds and seven assists, and Jaylen Brown contributed 25.

Boston Celtics remain top of the Eastern Conference with a 14-3 win-loss record, while Chicago Bulls are 11th.

A depleted Golden State Wariors fell to a resounding 128-83 defeat against New Orleans Pelicans.

Milwaukee Bucks overcame Portland Trail Blazers 119-111; Cleveland Cavaliers won from Atlanta Hawks 114-102 to record a third successive victory.

Los Angeles Clippers rallied in the 4th quarry to beat Utah Jazz 121-114; Minnesota Timberwolves cruised past a shorthanded Miami Heat 105-101; Indiana Pacers secured their 5th consecutive victory with a 123-102 win over Orlando Magic; and New York Knicks beat Oklahoma City Thunder 129-119 in overtime.