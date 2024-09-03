Chief Health Promotion Officer Shanika John urges parents to support their children’s holistic development

Chief Health Promotion Officer in The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Shanika John is appealing to parents and guardians across the country to play an active role in the holistic educational development of their children.

She made this appeal during the face to Face program aired on NBC Radio.

John said children might be anxious following the recent disaster and other issues affecting them on a daily basis and she is encouraging parents and guardians to have conversations with their children/wards about issues relating to school.

She said this can go a long way in the holistic development of children.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/09/MEANINGFUL.mp3

