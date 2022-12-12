Chief: Kerrisha Skeete is proof of the ‘good in our schools’ Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Chief Education Officer, Dr Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, is commending Kerriesha Skeete and using her as an example of the good apples in the bunch within our schools.

And she assures that though Kerrisha’s random act of kindness may not be replicated in the exact or a similar manner, the character displayed is what students need to see more off and demonstrate on a day-to-day basis.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw said, “There is a lot of good in our schools and our young children, and our students need to see positive examples so that they can emulate the behaviours that can conduce to well-being.”

For the selfless act of saving a man in distress on a bus in November, Kerriesha was awarded a Bravery Medal, presented to her by the President of Barbados, The Most Honourable Dame Sandra Mason, during the Independence Day Parade on November 30.

But that was not all. The very next day, for her Act of Random Kindness, the 16-year-old was presented with the Peace Ambassador title – the highest award from the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training (METVT) under its Schools’ Positive Behavioural Management Programme (SPBMP).

The presentation was made by DrArcher-Bradshaw, at the Frederick Smith Secondary School, Trents, St James, where Kerriesha attends.

Young Kerriesha, the third ambassador awarded this year, and fifth since the SPBMP embarked on the award scheme, was a bit surprised but grateful to be awarded the designation “Peace Ambassador 2022” title.

After receiving the Peace Ambassador sash and reciting the oath, Kerriesha told media representatives she planned to work towards putting a stop to bullying.

Pointing out that she had been a victim of bullying, herself, because of her weight, she stressed: “I’d like to stop it; not only just at school but hopefully everywhere… and I really do not like it. I really don’t like it because it happens a lot.”

Kerriesha’s ambassadorship came as a result of her act of rushing to the assistance of an elderly gentleman who was having a seizure on a public service vehicle and performing first aid.

While challenging students at Frederick Smith Secondary School to look at the positive examples set by all peace ambassadors and ask themselves what good they too could do, she stressed it was all about doing good. She also praised Kerriesha for putting into practice the lessons taught by her cosmetology teacher, Tahirah Payne.

Dr Archer-Bradshaw said:

“Children, you never ever know when the things that you learn in school, and at home as well, can come together in a way that you can help someone or that you can help yourself. This tells us that all that you have gained from school or that you are gaining, you should cherish. Always listen to your teachers and your principals. They are not going to put you wrong. Your parents, your guardians, they are not going to put you wrong.”

While emphasizing that they were in school to learn values, attitudes and skills, the Chief Education Officer said: “I encourage you therefore to demonstrate positive attitudes, show that you have values because it is my belief and the belief of the Ministry of Education and the Minister that all of you can be Peace Ambassadors.”

The designation of the METVT’s Peace Ambassadoris the highest award given to any student between the ages of 10 and 18. To be assigned such, a student should have demonstrated a positive action of national significance.

On June 17, 12-year-old Emmanuel Cherubin of St. Leonard’s Boys’ School was awarded the second Peace Ambassador title for 2022, for his bravery in saving an elderly man from drowning on Easter Monday, April 18.

He followed in the footsteps of 13-year-old, Najari Chase of Deighton Griffith Secondary School, who was awarded the title on Friday, April 8, for an act of honesty towards a British visitor.

