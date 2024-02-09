Chief Surveyor hoping to map every parcel of land in SVG

Having received several pieces of cadastral equipment, from the Digital Transformation project, Chief Surveyor Keith Francis, is hoping to have every parcel of land in St Vincent and the Grenadines mapped.

Speaking at a ceremony where his Department was presented with the equipment, Francis said the latest quality imagery dates back to 2007, and since those images were taken, a lot of development has happened in St Vincent and the Grenadines, making them outdated.

He added that while they have imagery from 2014, it’s of a lower resolution and not suitable for use.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/LAND-INFO.mp3

Francis noted that at some point, the information will be available via a web portal.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/LAND-INFO1.mp3

Photo credit: SVG Digital Transformation Project