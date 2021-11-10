China has a big inflation problem and it’s pushing up prices worldwide

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The cost of goods leaving China’s factories surged by another record rate last month, and there are increasing signs that consumers are starting to feel the pain.

The Producer Price Index jumped 13.5% in October from a year ago, accelerating from September’s 10.7%, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said Wednesday. Last month’s increase was already the fastest since the government began releasing such data in the mid-1990s, according to Eikon Refinitiv.

And it now appears that the higher costs are trickling down. China’s Consumer Price Index rose 1.5% in October from a year ago, double the rate of the previous month and the fastest pace of increase since September 2020.

“We are concerned about the passthrough from producer prices to consumer prices,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist for Hong Kong-based Pinpoint Asset Management. “Firms managed to use their inventories of inputs as a buffer to avoid passing the higher costs to their customers before, but their inventories have been depleted.”

