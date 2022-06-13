China urges college graduates to work in villages as urban unemployment soars

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)China is urging college graduates to seek jobs in the countryside as youth unemployment in urban areassoars to the highest level in history.

Local governments should attract college graduates to work as village officials, according to a joint statement issued last week by the ministries of education, finance, civil affairs, and human resources and social security.

The government will offer tax incentives and loans to college graduates who start businesses to serve the rural community, the statement added. Similar benefits will be offered to existing small businesses in villages that hire college graduates, including in fields such as housekeeping and elderly care.

Typically, college graduates in China prefer to work for well-paying companies in major cities,and there is a significant income gap between rural and urban areas.But this is not the first time in recent years that the government has urgedthem to seek employment in the nation’s vast but less developed countryside.

Students look for job during a campus job fair in Xining, northwest China’s Qinghai Province, March 24, 2022.

In July 2020, when the initial coronavirus outbreak hit the Chinese economy, authorities encouraged college graduates to move to rural areas, rather than clustering in cities and fighting for limited job opportunities.