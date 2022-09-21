China’s ‘Lipstick King’ returns to livestreaming show after mysterious three-month disappearance

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)One of China’s most popular livestreamers quietly resurfaced online Tuesday night, after a three-month absence linked to his appearance with a cake shaped like a tank, in what many believed was an oblique reference to the Tiananmen Square massacre.

On Tuesday night, Li Jiaqi reappeared on Alibaba’s Taobao Live, a live-streaming platform for the e-commerce giant.

His show immediately attracted thousands of viewers within the first few minutes, despite no prior notices on his social media accounts. By the end of the two-hour show, 63 million viewers had watched his live-stream, higher than most of his previous shows. But still lower than the traffic during major shopping festivals.

The 30-year-old livestreamer, also called Austin Li, was one of China’s biggest internet celebrities, with 64 million followers on Alibaba’s Taobao. He once sold 15,000 lipsticks within five minutes in a sales competition against Alibaba founder Jack Ma, winning himself the nickname “China’s lipstick king.”

E-commerce livestreamer Austin Li Jiaqi attends a public-welfare livestreaming ceremony on September 23, 2021 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China.

But the superstar salesman had gone silent since early June after his popular show was abruptly cut off on the eve of this year’s anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. Just before the abrupt ending, Li had shown his audience a multi-layered ice cream treat decorated with Oreos and wafers. It resembled a tank.