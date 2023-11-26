Chris Brown Responds To Critics After Partying With Kanye West In Dubai

R&B singer Chris Brown is calling out messy social media users who are claiming that he is antisemitic after he was seen out at a party in Dubai with Kanye West.

A video showing Ye, along with his wife and CB, surrounded by a small group of people while listening to Ye’s new song “Vultures” has gone viral. Ye appears to be on a Middle East trip following a month-long stint in Saudi Arabia, where he revealed that he had been recording music in the desert. Later, Ye popped up in Dubai, where he was joined by CB.

However, it seems that Jewish fans were not pleased with the lyrics of the song where Kanye says he is not antisemitic because he’d just slept with a Jewish woman. The song featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Durk, and Bump J has received criticism, but Ye doesn’t seem to care.

Chris Brown faced backlash as he seemed to laugh and sing the lyrics along with Kanye West. Online many took umbrage at the reference to “Jewish B*tch” reference in the song and called out both Ye and Brown. However, CB denied that he was antisemitic.

“In no way shape or form am I antisemitic! I’m pro life and I make music for the entire world!” the singer wrote.

He continued, “I’m so please do not get tricked into thinking I spread hate or am I kool with it! This [is] for the millions of young kids that look up to [me] and may be confused.”

via Chris Brown Instagram Story

Breezy also said he will not be used as a pawn for any greater agenda. “Let me make this perfectly clear before yall try to use me as a pawn… Ima Piru I aint muslim or jewish so don’t start no sh*t wont be no sh*t. Im trying to be peaceful but please no not wake up the demon in me! Go on about your f**king day,” he wrote.

Kanye West, who is banned from some social media platforms, has not responded to the fresh round of criticisms. However, Chris Brown continues to trend as more people start speaking out against his latest move. The R&B singer is currently promoting his new album 11:11, which received a warm reception from his fans following its release earlier this month.

Kanye West has been rumored to be working on a new album, and his new song “Vultures” is the first single off the project.