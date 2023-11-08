Chris Brown Responds To Omarion Wanting To Date Karrueche Tran

R&B singer Omarion has hinted that he and actress and model Karrueche Tran dated sometime in the past, just before she began to see singer Chris Brown. Breezy has since responded to the B2K singer’s comment.

It’s the first time that Tran, who became famous due to her relationship with “Forever” singer Chris Brown, is being linked to Omarion, and the news appears to be surprising for fans, including Chris Brown.

While on the Jason Lee show for an upcoming episode, the host claimed that he was the one who brought a bunch of girls to entertain Omarion and his crew some years back, and Omarion and the “Blasian” beauty, whose late father is Jamaican, seemed to hit it off.

“One of the girls I tried to hook you up with that a lot of people don’t know about is Karrueche. Do you remember that?” Lee asked Omarion. “Uh huh,” Omarion said while smiling.

Lee continued- “Me, Chris Brown, and Omarion- y’all were brothers right? One night they said to bring all these girls, so I brought all these girls and one of the girls was Karruche. Do you remember that night?”

According to Lee, Karrueche Tran seemed more into Omarion than Chris. “Y’all was kinda feeling each other and I thought y’all was gonna be a thing and then she was on MediaTakeOut with Chris. And you never said anything,” Lee said.

However, Omarion added, “Come on now, you gotta be unbothered.” If the date is correct, this could have been around 2010 or 2011 when Karrueche was first linked to Brown. The two had a rocky on-and-off relationship over the next few years and eventually broke up around 2015.

In the meantime, Omarion did not seem to go into whether he and Karrueche went beyond being acquainted as the teaser suggested, and Chris Brown also reacted to the claim.

via Chris Brown comment Instagram

The R&B singer called out the two men for being “lame.”

“Mannnnn ….if you don’t get yo lame a** on somewhere…. n***s be reaching for the starz,” he wrote on Instagram stories.

It’s unclear if he is denying that he requested Lee to procure women to entertain them or that Karrueche was into Omarion before she got with him. Karrueche Tran, on the other hand, has not reacted to Lee’s or Omarion’s claim.

Karrueche Tran ended her relationship with Chris Brown around 2015 after she learned that he had a daughter with Nia Guzman. The R&B singer tried to win her back, but she moved on to date former NFL player Victor Cruz. She also previously got a restraining order against Breezy after complaining that the singer is harassing her.