Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival officially launched

Vincentians turned out in their numbers to witness the launch of the Christmas and Nine Mornings Festival last night at Heritage Square.

The National Nine Mornings Committee hosted the launching ceremony which included a Parade around capital, Kingstown.

In her address at the ceremony, Cultural Officer, Maxine Browne called on Vincentians to always find ways to promote and preserve the Nine Mornings Festival, which is unique to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/UNIQUE-FESTIVAL.mp3

Chairman of the National Nine Mornings Committee, Orandi ‘Bomani’ Charles urged the public to participate in the festival, which runs from December 16th to 24th.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/UNIQUE-FESTIVAL1.mp3

Meanwhile, In the results for the best community on parade.

Fitzhughes placed first. Stubbs took the second spot and Carierre placed third.

For the Best Community New Song Competition:-

Barrouallie placed first. Fitzhughes second and Richland Park third.

Photo credit: Nine mornings, VC3, API, NBC