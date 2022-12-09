Christopher confirmed to act as CoP in Jacob’s absence

Black Immigrant Daily News

Acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Erla Christopher has been confirmed to act as commissioner while Mc Donald Jacob is on vacation leave.

A police media release on Wednesday announced that Jacob would be out of office for 35 days.

It was further reported that Jacob was expected to leave the country on December 8 and return on January 21.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) submitted Christopher’s name to the President who then forwarded the nomination to the House of Representatives which debated it in a motion moved by National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds on Friday.

During his contribution to the debate Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally said while the Opposition supported Christopher’s appointment, there were concerns over the timing of the debate.

He questioned why the debate was being done after Jacob already started his vacation leave. He described the procedure to appoint an acting Police Commissioner as “slothful.”

“These are concerns, and the concerns stems from the fact that here we are in the midst of…and I don’t intend to get into a debate on crime, but its a factual matter that to date we have recorded the highest number of murders in the country.”

Rambally was cautioned by Speaker Brigid Annisette-George to focus on Christopher’s appointment and avoid veering into a debate on crime.

He said, “We need leadership in the police service, and all of these matters point to a bureaucracy – it points to a very cumbersome process.

“What I will say today is that this is a slothful process and it does not inspire confidence in the public.”

The House will sit on Wednesday at 1.30 pm to debate the Scrap Metal Bill.

