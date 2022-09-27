Chuck E. Cheese Opens First Location In Suriname

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ — Chuck E. Cheese, the world’s #1 family entertainment restaurant brand has opened its doors in Suriname, their first location in the market.

The newly operational fun center marks the first sub-franchised location in their already robust international franchise network.

“We are incredibly excited to have officially brought the Chuck E. Cheese brand and the inevitable family memories that come with it to the Suriname market,” says David McKillips, President and CEO of CEC Entertainment. “Our Master Franchisee and operator has done a fantastic job in localizing the concept and offering a unique experience for our newly welcomed guests in the area.” He continued, “Given the geographical separation of the Caribbean market, the Master Franchise agreement gives existing strong Franchise partners the autonomy to develop neighboring, smaller and yet culturally similar markets.”

“We are extremely proud to be the first Master Franchisee within the CEC Entertainment network,” said Joanna Rostant, Founder and Director of Yay Entertainment Limited, franchise holder for Trinidad and Tobago and Master Franchisee for Suriname, and Guyana. “We have taken our learnings of operating in Trinidad and Tobago for over eight years to our Caribbean neighbors, which allows us to export goods, services, and human expertise.”

Yay Entertainment Limited has teamed up with Blue Falcon NV (Suriname), to operate this concept for the Surinamese market. Sasja Lie Pauw Sam, CEO and owner of Blue Falcon, and his team is thrilled to start this venture into the entertainment and restaurant business. Based on vast experience in managing and operating retail & franchising concepts, he welcomes this new challenge for the Surinamese market. Blue Falcon will offer employment to about 75, all locally hired, and sustainable business opportunities to local vendors and suppliers, as supported by the franchise. “I see enormous potential for our market, as this combination of entertainment and food and its unparalleled execution, will serve well, as there is a gap in high quality offerings for families and kids.”

The new location is the first of its kind, offering over 11,000 sqft of family entertainment, including an interactive dance floor, two private party rooms and teen room, and the first Virtual Reality (VR) game in the region. The continued expansion of the brand outside of the U.S. is part of its commitment to reach 100 global locations by 2023. Chuck E. Cheese is continuing to pursue expansion through master franchising efforts across the globe and has several available markets open for international development across Asia, South America, and Europe.

For franchising interests or to learn more about how to bring the joy of Chuck E. Cheese to kids & families in more markets, please visit the all-new international franchising website (here). It is the central hub to discover all of the latest news and exciting growth plans.

About CEC Entertainment, Inc.

CEC Entertainment is the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza and, delivery only, Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings brands. As the place where a million happy birthdays are celebrated every year, Chuck E. Cheese’s goal is to create positive, lifelong memories for families through entertainment, food and play. Committed to providing a fun, safe environment, Chuck E. Cheese helps protect families through industry-leading programs such as Kid Check®. As a strong advocate for its local communities, Chuck E. Cheese has donated more than $19 million to schools through its fundraising programs. The Company and its franchisees operate a system of nearly 600 Chuck E. Cheese and 120 Peter Piper Pizza venues, with locations in 47 states and 18 foreign countries and territories. For more information, visit ourwebsite or connect with us on social media.