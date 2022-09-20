Ciara and Summer Walker Teases New Collab “Better Thangs”

Summer Walker and Ciara are making magic again as they teased a new collaboration on the way. The artists came together on Walker’s award-winning album Still Over It on the single “Ciara’s Prayer.”

On Sunday, Ciara shared a tweet that left fans excited. “I’m so excited for my feature on #BetterThangs. Can you guess who it is?” she asked. The tweet was shared with a blurred photo of what looks like two women on the flatbed of a truck. The photo showed two women, but they couldn’t be recognized.

Fans were busy trying to figure out who the person was, with some naming Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Latto, and even Cardi B as viable options. While Ciara did not confirm the news, Summer had the secret in a hashtag. On her Instagram account, she posted a throwback photo sporting a freshly styled hairdo and had the hashtag, “#betterthangs.”

Fans immediately became aware of the clue but felt convinced that she was the one after Ciara also posted a photo of her bright orange hair and a similar outfit to Walker’s. It could be that the women had been dolled up for their shoot with the same looks. In a caption, Ciara wrote, “Where my twin at??:) #BetterThangs.”

On Monday, a snippet from the track was also shared showing Ciara and Summer wearing matching dresses that looked like gold-toned tape in an abstract design on their body. The video might be dated as it does not show Summer pregnant. The singer’s last pregnancy posts were in mid-August, showing off her burgeoning stomach.

In the meantime, fans also reacted with excitement at the news. “Are we really ready for this VIDEO tho?,” one fan asked.

“Ciara enlisting Summer Walker for her new single is such a smart + right choice. She’s trying to make this one COUNT. I see you, CiCi!,” another wrote.

The track will be featured on Ciara’s upcoming eighth studio album.