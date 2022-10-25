Clean up on the Kingstown Central Market has commenced

The Kingstown Board has begun the process of cleaning the Kingstown Central Market.

Warden at the Kingstown Board, Clayton Burgin says the cleanup of Kingstown is a priority for the Government.

He told NBC News that the vendors were given ample notice about the clean-up, which began on the weekend.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/BURGIN-CLEANUP.mp3

Mr. Burgin says despite the opposition from some vendors the Government will continue to address the vending situation in Kingstown.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/BURGIN-MARKET.mp3