The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to implement measures in the New Year, to respond to the challenges of Climate Change.

This assurance came from Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves, as he presented the 2022 Budget Estimates in Parliament yesterday.

Minister Gonsalves noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is vulnerable to natural disasters and to the impact of Climate Change.