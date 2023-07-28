Climate change resilience remains a top priority for SVG

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to invest heavily in strengthening resilience to climate change, to ensure that the country is able to respond effectively to natural disasters.

This assurance came from Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves, as he addressed the opening of a Development Partners Co-ordination Meeting, held here this week.

Minister Gonsalves noted that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is vulnerable to a range of natural hazards.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/CLIMATE-RESILIENCE.mp3

Minister Gonsalves explained that climate resilience is now an area of high priority for every sector.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/CLIMATE-RESILIENCE-1.mp3

This week’s meeting was hosted jointly by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the United Nations to look at development support for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as the country transitions from recovery to building resilience.

Photo credit: NBC Files