CMO appeals for volunteers in fight against covid

News Posted on October 12, 2021

Dr Simone Keizer-Beache, chief medical officer

WILLING and vaccinated volunteers are being encouraged to join the efforts of local authorities in getting as many Vincentians as possible vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We are trying, we have brought on additional staff…but we would also welcome volunteers. We would welcome retired nurses, we would welcome persons in the communities who are willing to come in and help us with the paperwork, dentists, pharmacists, vets,” Dr Simone Keizer-Beache, the Chief Medical Officer said on Sunday as she called in to the “Issues at Hand” radio programme on WEFM.

With the recent spike in positive cases locally, health authorities have once again engaged the use of flu clinics at various locations from 9a.m to 4 p.m for testing and vaccination.

But the upward trend in cases has put a strain on the health services and personnel.

But the health official said this weekend that authorities have also been working with promoters and other willing individuals to put on vaccination drives after working hours so as to allow more people to have a chance to be vaccinated.

While there is an uptick in vaccination numbers, Keizer-Beache noted that additional support from volunteers would allow for clinics to run even later than they currently do.

“…We would really appreciate that,” the CMO said, adding that there are already nursing students who are volunteering their time.

“…Students and anybody who is willing and vaccinated, we will take them…any healthcare workers who are ready and willing, we would gladly accept them,” she said.