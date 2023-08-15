Coast Guard suspends search for missing man

Yesterday, the St Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service suspended the search for Kenson Browne of Sandy Bay, who went missing after the boat he was on capsized on Sunday night.

Commander of the SVG Coast Guard Service Deon Henry told NBC news that the rescue operations would be suspended until more information is available.

Browne was a party of 18 persons on boat that capsized at Karamacou Bay, an area between Fancy and Owia.

Seventeen of the passengers were rescued by nearby fishermen and taken to the Owia Health Center, the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Center in Georgetown and the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH) respectively for medical treatment.

Three (3) persons are still receiving medical care at the MCMH.

Photo credit: SVG Coast Guard Services Facebook